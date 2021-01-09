Donald Trump Could Become The First American President To Be Impeached Twice

After shocking scenes of violence that shook Capitol Hill this week, Donald Trump could become the first American president to face impeachment twice.

Following the pro-Trump riots which saw protesters ransack the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House is prepared to move ahead with articles of impeachment against Donald Trump if he does not resign.

It would be the second time Trump faces impeachment after Democrats pushed for his removal in early 2019 over his dubious dealings with the president of Ukraine.

The process in 2019 took three months, but with just weeks until President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in, Pelosi affirmed that she would likely floor a vote to invoke his impeachment almost immediately.

The articles of impeachment, drafted by three Democrats, charge Trump with abuse of power and wilful incitement of violence that led to the storming of Capitol. It could include a ban on holding public office, barring him from running for the 2024 election.

Following his election loss, Trump falsely claimed that there was widespread fraud in the election, allegations that have been echoed by some Republicans. Almost all legal challenges presented by Trump and his colleagues have been dismissed by judges.

Meanwhile, Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due for severely violating the social media platform’s civil integrity policy after he tweeted condemnation of Vice President Mike Pence as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Trump has also been indefinitely suspended from Facebook until at least 20th January, when Joe Biden is set to succeed him as President.

Photos credit: Gage Skidmore

