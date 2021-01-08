Donald Trump Finally Admits He Won’t Serve A Second Term: ‘This Moment Calls For Healing’

Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged he won’t serve a second term as US President for the first time since losing the election last November, saying the time has come for the nation to embark on a “healing process”.

Trump delivered a speech at the White House two days after several of his supporters stormed Congress to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden as President.

“Like all Americans, I’m outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said in a video that was posted to Twitter following a suspension.

“I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. The United States of America is and must always be a nation of law and order.”

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. Those who were violent and destructive don’t represent our country and lawbreakers will pay.”