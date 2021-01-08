Donald Trump Finally Admits He Won’t Serve A Second Term: ‘This Moment Calls For Healing’
Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged he won’t serve a second term as US President for the first time since losing the election last November, saying the time has come for the nation to embark on a “healing process”.
Trump delivered a speech at the White House two days after several of his supporters stormed Congress to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden as President.
“Like all Americans, I’m outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said in a video that was posted to Twitter following a suspension.
“I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. The United States of America is and must always be a nation of law and order.”
“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. Those who were violent and destructive don’t represent our country and lawbreakers will pay.”
“We’ve just been through an intense election and emotions are high but now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.”
Trump referred to several failed lawsuits his campaign team instigated to try and overturn the election.
“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results and my only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy.”
“I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”
“Now that Congress has certified the results and a new administration will be inaugurated on 20th January, my focus turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”