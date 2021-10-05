ECOFIN Approves Malta’s Recovery And Resilience Plan, Which Puts Climate Change First

The European Council of the EU’s Finance Ministers (ECOFIN) has approved Malta’s post-COVID-19 recovery and resilience plan, which puts climate change first, with 54% of the budget allocated to improving sustainability on the island.

After Malta’s cabinet approved the €320 million pandemic recovery plan in June this year, it was up to the Economic and Financial Affairs Council to approve the proposed projects and reforms.

Having officially been approved, the promising plan focusing on climate change and digitisation looks to push Malta forward after almost two years of COVID-19.

The plan seeks to address climate change through enhanced energy efficiency, clean energy, circular economy and more sustainable transport.

Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that reforms include the development of a long-term strategy to renovate Malta’s building stock by 2050 and reorganising the waste collection system to make it more efficient.

The plan also aims at expanding the use of public transport and promoting remote working, which would indirectly contribute to cleaner air as a result of fewer vehicles commuting to the workplace.