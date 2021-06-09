El Salvador Approves Bitcoin As Currency In World First Legalisation

El Salvador has approved a landmark bill that will introduce a law to classify Bitcoin as legal tender, making the Central American nation the first in the world to make such a law.

Following a proposal by President Bukele last week, 62 out of 84 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill to formally embrace cryptocurrency.

The use of Bitcoin in El Salvadore has been touted by Bukele as a way in which to provide citizens working abroad to send remittances home more easily.

Their economy relies heavily on money sent back from citizens working abroad. In total, World Bank data shows that remittances to the country made up nearly $6 billion, a fifth of GDP, in 2019.

The president highlighted that this move will bring in “financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic innovation” to the country.