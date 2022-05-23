‘Enough is Enough’: Russian Diplomat Resigns, Warns Of ‘Warmongering And Lies In Foreign Affairs Ministry’

Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev has resigned from his diplomatic career within Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a very public way, warning of warmongering among other things.

“Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough,” Bondarev wrote in an announcement post on social site Linkedin.

“Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on 24th February of this year,” he said, referring to the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Bondarev has had a diplomatic career for over 20 years, and throughout it, he admitted he never saw such “different turns” in Russia’s foreign policy. He has just resigned from his position as a councillor at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.

“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia,” he said.