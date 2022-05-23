‘Enough is Enough’: Russian Diplomat Resigns, Warns Of ‘Warmongering And Lies In Foreign Affairs Ministry’
Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev has resigned from his diplomatic career within Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a very public way, warning of warmongering among other things.
“Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough,” Bondarev wrote in an announcement post on social site Linkedin.
“Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on 24th February of this year,” he said, referring to the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
Bondarev has had a diplomatic career for over 20 years, and throughout it, he admitted he never saw such “different turns” in Russia’s foreign policy. He has just resigned from his position as a councillor at the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.
“The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people but also perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia,” he said.
“I regret to admit that overall these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time,” he said.
“Minister Lavrov is a good illustration of the degradation of this system. In 18 years, he went from a professional and educated intellectual to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatened the world with nuclear weapons,” he lamented.
“Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves the interest of a few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country,” he expressed.
Although Bondarev has been involved in the Ministry for years and expressed the home he found through it, he said he “simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy”.
