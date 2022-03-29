Member States Must Take Action On Golden Passports Schemes Like Malta’s, EU Commission Urges

The European Commission has urged Member States to immediately repeal any existing investor citizenship schemes and to ensure strong checks are in place to address the risks posed by investor residence schemes.

This is not the first time that the infamous golden passport scheme has come under fire by the EU. The Commission has always shown strong opposition and concern about investor citizenship and residence schemes and the risks they pose.

“European values are not for sale. We consider that the sale of citizenship through ‘golden passports’ is illegal under EU law and poses serious risks to our security. It opens the door to corruption, money laundering and tax avoidance”, Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, Didier Reynders said.

However, the so-called citizenship by investment schemes in the EU have come under fire more recently for the threats they pose to European security amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.