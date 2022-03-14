First Foreign Journalist Killed In Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Brent Renaud, an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, was working in Irpin, Ukraine for Time when his vehicle was targeted by Russian soldiers who shot and killed him.
Since the beginning of the conflict just over two weeks ago, several journalists and media workers have been wounded but none had died until Sunday.
Renaud’s killing has sparked outrage on social media, with many denouncing the violence as a violation of international law.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pledged that his legacy will be honoured and that the EU will ‘continue to expose the truth Putin is so desperately trying to hide’.
The International Federation of Journalists and its European branch are among several media organisations that have taken to social media to condemn the journalist’s killing and call for his killers to be brought to justice.
As tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict rise, it seems that journalists are becoming more frequent targets of Russian aggression.
So far, 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. If you want to know how you can help, check out this page.
