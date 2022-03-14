First Foreign Journalist Killed In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Brent Renaud, an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, was working in Irpin, Ukraine for Time when his vehicle was targeted by Russian soldiers who shot and killed him.

Since the beginning of the conflict just over two weeks ago, several journalists and media workers have been wounded but none had died until Sunday.

Renaud’s killing has sparked outrage on social media, with many denouncing the violence as a violation of international law.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola pledged that his legacy will be honoured and that the EU will ‘continue to expose the truth Putin is so desperately trying to hide’.