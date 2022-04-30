‘His Presence Will Be Forever Missed’: Football Super Agent Mino Raiola Dies Aged 54

International football super-agent Mino Raiola has passed away aged 54.

The news came from a statement delivered by his family on Saturday, confirming that Raiola’s death had been the result of serious illness:

“In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.”

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and he never realised it.”

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.”

The news came just two days after an international hoax that proclaimed him dead. But Raiola quashed the rumours by announcing it was fake news on his own social media.