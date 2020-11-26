Give Maria Efimova Asylum, Greek Firebrand Yanis Varoufakis Urges His Country

Renowned Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakis has urged his home country to grant asylum to Maria Efimova, the former Pilatus Bank employee at the heart of the Egrant allegations.

“The source which exposed a money laundering and corruption scheme involving Malta’s former prime minister is now under fierce attack by Malta, Cyprus and a corporate, murderous establishment willing to do anything to silence her,” Varoufakis said.

“We will fight to protect her, just as we do with other champions of transparency and freedom of information such as Julian Assange.”

Efimova reached out to Varoufakis shortly after her husband was arrested in Crete, and then released, on the back of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Cyprus.

Beloved by left-wing thinkers, Varoufakis was Greece’s Finance Minister during the 2015 government debt crisis which put the Hellenic nation on a collision course with the EU.

He then launched the pan-European political movement DiEM25, as well as its Greek wing MeRA25. This party won nine seats at last year’s Greek general election, with Varoufakis himself becoming an MP.