‘I Had A 9mm Gun Constantly With Me’: Rene Rossignaud Speaks About Ukraine Solo Trip

Rene Rossignaud has been in the national spotlight for his bravery in taking off on a solo trip to the front line in Ukraine in order to document the atrocities that are taking place on the ground. Watching him speak about the experience, he emits great calmness and composure, and an overall acceptance towards anything that could have happened. It seems as though this did not trouble him much leading up to his trip. Trudy Kerr, for her show ‘The Interviewer’, sat down with Rossignaud, to discuss the great intricacies behind going on such a trip, and what it really takes to make it back home.

What was it like? “When the war started, I immediately wanted to go. I only didn’t because of the commitments I had at the time,” Rossignaud said. “The moment I had a 7-8 day slot, I just left. When I left, I just had a one-way ticket. There’s no return ticket when you go to these things,” he explained. “You never know when you’re coming back, you could get arrested, detained, kidnapped, you never know,” he said, highlighting the real uncertainty behind going on such trips. Rene also spoke of doing extensive research and staying on the lookout for big media companies such as CNN or Al Jazeera, that would have journalists on each front, and taking any tips he can from them. He also detailed that there are also Facebook pages for journalists working on the ground in Ukraine, in order to assist each other in the obstacles that they found. Asked whether he had security, Rossignaud said: “I didn’t have security, but I did have my own weapons,” detailing that he even had weapons like an AK-47 at his disposal while in Ukraine. “I had a nine-millimetre constantly with me,” he said. “I don’t trust anyone,” he said, “This is my fifth time covering a war,” he said, having often been on the ground in other situations before. “In a war zone there are no credit cards or ATMs, you can’t withdraw money, you need cash, and you’ve got thousands of equipment on your back – anyone can just point a gun at your head and take all your belongings” he explained. He also explained that while certain areas in Ukraine have been wiped out, there is still life in the streets, and he even encountered services which were still accepting credit cards.

The ‘Why’ behind photojournalism Asked why he would go as far as placing himself in such a dangerous position, Rossignaud simply replied, “It’s simple, why not?” “This is what I do, I’ve been doing this since I was 19 when I went to Gaza, and I’ve been a photojournalist since I was 17,” he said. “Being a normal photographer is boring.” “It’s all about showing the world what’s going on, that’s the base of everything, but at the same time you need to feel alive,” he said. “To feel alive, you need to feel close to death.” “You have the Prime Minister shaking hands, Ministers inaugurating projects, it’s ridiculous. That’s not what a photojournalist is meant to do,” he said. “Photojournalism takes you to places where people cannot go and you show them what’s there on the ground.” “It’s incredible the response I got, and why? It’s because you are portraying what is there on the ground. That is what the people want to see.” “I didn’t just show death and destruction, I showed the people, their faces, I tried to show the value of what war really is.” Trudy Kerr is popularly known for the work that she does while speaking with leading figures in Malta that have a story to tell. Were you impressed by Rossignaud’s endeavours?