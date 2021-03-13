Italy Returns To Lockdown To Curb Fresh Wave Of COVID-19

A majority of regions across Italy have been ordered into lockdown to curb fresh spikes of COVID-19 fuelled by more contagious variants.

New restrictions are set to last until Easter, according to Prime Minister Draghi’s office.

All residents have been told to stay home except to go to work, while non-essential shops and restaurants have been shut in red-zones, which include Rome and Milan.

All of Italy will move into the red zone over Easter weekend.

The country has reported more than 26,000 COVID-19 infections and around 380 deaths yesterday.

Since the outbreak hit Italy in March 2020, the nation recorded more than 3.1 million cases and a death toll of 101,564 people, making it the hardest-hit EU country.

More than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Italy.

