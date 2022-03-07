‘It’s Beyond Heartbreaking’: Maltese Man At Ukrainian Border Helping Refugees Urges Funds And Medical Donations

A Maltese man currently helping refugees at the Ukrainian border following the Russian government’s invasion of the country is urging people to continue donating funds and medical supplies which are desperately needed.

“It’s impossible to describe how heartbreaking it is. I spent the night at the border helping out with logistics of how fleeing Ukrainians can get to family or friends. The scenes are beyond description whether it’s seeing newborns or an 80-year-old grandma who was arguing with volunteers to let her help out,” Marc Pace Portanier wrote on social media.

“500,000 people fled in the last three days to the point that new reception centres are having to be constantly set up. The stories we came across are simply agonising, but it’s nothing compared to what they are physically still going through. Being ‘displaced’ has a toll and stigma which we need to overcome.”