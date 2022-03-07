‘It’s Beyond Heartbreaking’: Maltese Man At Ukrainian Border Helping Refugees Urges Funds And Medical Donations
A Maltese man currently helping refugees at the Ukrainian border following the Russian government’s invasion of the country is urging people to continue donating funds and medical supplies which are desperately needed.
“It’s impossible to describe how heartbreaking it is. I spent the night at the border helping out with logistics of how fleeing Ukrainians can get to family or friends. The scenes are beyond description whether it’s seeing newborns or an 80-year-old grandma who was arguing with volunteers to let her help out,” Marc Pace Portanier wrote on social media.
“500,000 people fled in the last three days to the point that new reception centres are having to be constantly set up. The stories we came across are simply agonising, but it’s nothing compared to what they are physically still going through. Being ‘displaced’ has a toll and stigma which we need to overcome.”
“We drove six people – four unattended minors whose parents stayed back to help since they are medics – and a mother and daughter whose husband is a surgeon that has operated on victims who were closest explosions.”
“Every little helps – not just at the first point of contact but even at other reception cities far away. These people need shelter and jobs (these will soften their landing and help reduce financial insecurity/mental trauma) so any way anyone may help would go a long way.”
A wealth of donations have been flooding in following the invasion, with scores of people in Malta doing anything they can to help with the relief effort for the countless lives caught in the crossfire.
The Maltese government and MHRA are working to supply medical supplies to Ukraine. However, more is needed and there are charitable organisations across Malta, including the Salesians, who will accept the supplies:
