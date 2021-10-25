James Michael Tyler, Actor Who Played Gunther In Friends, Dies Following Battle With Cancer 

Friends star James Michael Tyler has died at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer. The actor played Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk Cafe which the show’s stars – Jennifer Aniston, Country Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry – would hang out at. The hit series ran for 10 years and remains one of the most popular sitcoms ever.

Tyler died after a long battle with stage four prostate cancer with his death confirmed by his family in a statement. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘friend’), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you made a friend for life.”

Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018 but kept his diagnosis private for three years. The cancer he had been diagnosed with eventually moved to his bones. His battle with cancer prevented him from being able to attend a recent reunion special. Share this with someone that needs to read it

