Joe Biden Becomes Next US President Defeating Donald Trump In Nail-Biting Contest

Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America following three days of nail-biting political drama.

Predictions across the board are showing Biden wining the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, surpassing the magical 270 number for electoral college votes. Trump was on the course to win following the first day of counting, but mail-in votes, which have increased because of the pandemic, have changed the outcome.

But do not expect the election issue to end here. The Trump campaign has already kickstarted legal action aimed at challenging the counting process in four key battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. They have said that they are not willing to con

Trump has sewed the seeds of doubt in the electoral process through the campaign. Following his ’Stop The Count’ mantra, his supporters are protesting at election locations amid unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

It seems that the issue could continue on for months if Trump fails to concede.

Despite the win, the Democrats have lost in a wider sense. In the House of Representatives, Democrats were predicting they would expand their majority. Instead, they will lose seats. The party will still have a majority in the chamber, but Republican chances of flipping control in future elections have drastically improved.

Their hopes of wresting control of the Senate from Republicans now hinge on winning two possible run-off elections in January, after Democratic candidates came up short in competitive contests across the country.

Biden has boasted of his ability to push through bipartisan legislation. He will be put to the test.

You can read on how the outcome of this election could affect Malta over here.

Photo source: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. – Gage Skidmore

Are you happy with the result? Comment below