‘Massive, Unprecedented And Severe Sanctions Will Hit Russia’: Roberta Metsola Warns

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has warned that massive, unprecedented and severe sanctions will hit Russia if they do not withdraw their aggression on Ukraine.

This comes following the emergency EU Committee meeting that was called earlier today, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“The European Union calls on Putin to immediately withdraw aggression, it also calls for severe and swift sanctions, and calls for increased assistance for Ukraine,” Metsola said during a press conference.

“Putin has unleashed war in Europe. The message I had been very clear – what has to emerge tonight is that the EU and its’ member states will continue to act in unison, we have the political will and we will not leave Ukraine alone,” she said.

“Doubt, fear and instability are part of Putin’s arsenal, and our solidarity will be our shield,” she appealed.

“We did not provoke, this was not our making, and we did not start a new war on our continent,” she stressed.

“Without speculating on the outcome of today’s discussions, I can very much say that as the EU we would like for the strength and the strongest messages to come out tonight,” she said.

Metsola made it very clear that the position of the Parliament is that of no aggression going unanswered, and the implementation of swift and severe sanctions.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.