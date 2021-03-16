Matthew Caruana Galizia Nominated For U.S International Anticorruption Award

Journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia has been nominated for the U.S Secretary of State’s International Anti-corruption Champions Award.

“This award honours individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries,” the U.S Embassy in Malta wrote in a statement announcing their chosen nominee.

Caruana Galiza was selected by Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S Embassy to Malta, Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green, for his work exposing financial crime, money laundering, and tax evasion.

“His work was instrumental in compelling governments to fulfil their commitments to international anti-corruption standards,” it continued.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was a lead engineer in the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) investigations into six major global corruption investigations: Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Luxembourg Leaks, Fatal Extraction, Panama Papers, and Paradise Papers.

In 2017, the ICIJ, including Caruana Galizia and his colleagues, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting.

