New Zealand Announces Ban On Cigarette Smoking For Those Born After 2008. Should Malta Do The Same?

The country argues that the other methods to reduce smoking in the country were taking too long.

The reform will both limit the number of retailers that are allowed to sell cigarettes and will prohibit youths from being able to purchase them.

New Zealand will ban youths born after 2008 from smoking cigarettes as of 2027, the country’s Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth,” Verrall said.

Some 11.6% of New Zealanders aged 15 and over are currently known to smoke, with the number running at 29% among indigenous Maori adults.

Malta has the second-highest proportion of self-described smokers who say they light a cigarette every day, according to a European Commission study published earlier this year.

97% of Maltese smokers said they smoked every day, compared to an EU average of 67%. Roughly 20% of the Maltese describe themselves as smokers.

New Zealand plans to roll out the reform in states, starting with a reduction in tobacco retailers in 2024. This will be followed by reduced nicotine requirements and 2025 before youths are banned from smoking in 2027.

The government hopes that the new rules will reduce smoking in the country by half in as little as 10 years.

Do you think Malta should adopt a similar strategy?