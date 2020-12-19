Newly Identified COVID-19 Strain In UK Spreads Virus Quicker, Top Medical Officer Warns

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the UK that can spread faster, England’s top medical officer Chris Whitty confirmed in a press conference today.

He urged the public to remain vigilant to curb the spread of the virus while scientists work to understand if the strain, identified in the South of England, causes higher mortality rates.

The World Health Organisation has been informed of the discovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnston refused to rule out another lockdown for the country while fresh restrictions are set to be announced for the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 1.98 million people have tested positive for the virus in the UK. Last week, cases shot up by nearly 50% compared to the previous week, with 28,507 new cases reported on Friday.

