Man Jailed In Nigeria For Posing As Maltese Government Agent Trying To Sell Passports

Abiodun Sadiq, a 50-year old travel agent, was jailed for five years in Nigeria after defrauding a man of €40,000 for Maltese citizenship.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission for defrauding Babatunde Emmanuel, from whom he had collected a sum of €40,000 for a Maltese passport, under the pretence that he was an agent of the Maltese government.

Sadiq has been found guilty on all charges against him, including obtaining money under false pretences and forgery.

According to prosecutors, Sadiq forged the passport with the Number 7255732 and used the name Babatunde Emmanuel Babalola, under the pretence that it originated from the Passport Office in Malta.

Emmanuel, who acted as a witness in the case, recalled how once he arrived on European soil he was humiliated and treated like a terrorist due to the forged passport Sadiq gave him.

Prosecutors said that Sadiq forged two other Maltese passports with the names Vincent Genesis Oyinlola and Vincent Olivia Ashinedun.

