Nigerian Influencer Linked To €13 Million BOV Heist Charged As Part Of Global North Korean Cyberattacks

Nigerian influencer Ramon Abbas, linked to the €13 million cyberattack on Bank of Valletta in 2019, was part of a North Korean-led conspiracy to commit high-profile financial crimes across the world, according to the U.S Justice Department.

“The Billionaire Gucci Master”, known to his 2.5 million Instagram followers as hushpuppi, was charged in 2020 for money laundering allegations involving fraudulent wire transfers into banks across the world.

Three North Korean military hackers were also indicted this week for stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency and conspiring to exhort money summing up to $1.3 billion.

According to the allegations contained in the hacking indictment, the three defendants were members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a North Korean military hacking agency. They were at times stationed by the North Korean government in other countries, including China and Russia.

The indictment alleges that North Korean groups engaged in a single conspiracy to cause damage, steal data and money, and otherwise further the strategic and financial interests of the Northern Korean government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.