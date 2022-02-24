No Attack By Putin On Europe Will Go Unanswered, Roberta Metsola Says Ahead Of Emergency EU Council Meeting

“No attack in Europe by Putin will go unanswered. This is our message today,” she said while giving comments ahead of the EU Council meeting.

This comes ahead of the emergency EU Council meeting that was called earlier today following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has made it very clear that no attack by Putin on Europe will go unanswered by the European Union and member states.

“This is a very sad day for Europe, democracy and international law. Putin has once again unleashed an invasion in Ukraine and in Europe,” she said while giving comments ahead of the EU council meeting.

“What we stand for is unity and solidarity because this brutal aggression is aimed at trying to destroy Europe,” she said.

“This is what Putin wants, because he is fearful, of openness, accountability, and freedom,” she said.

“Our Europe is based on rules, freedom, values and laws, that is our strength and that is what keeps us united. And that is what we will continue to work at, ” she said.

“This is what my call for EU leaders will be tonight, to stand united and to act swiftly and severely,” she said.

“Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and I truly and very strongly deplore the loss of life,” she stressed.

She also emphasised that the European Union is very united today at making sure that no attack on Europe will go unanswered.

During today’s EU Council Meeting, EU leaders, including Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, will be asked to approve “severe sanctions” against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Abela will also be present at the meeting.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.