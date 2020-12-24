د . إAEDSRر . س

Over A Million Have Officially Received A COVID-19 Vaccine In The U.S

The U.S has been often linked to some of the grimmest figures when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wednesday brought a hopeful one – more than a million citizens have taken the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CNN, the government aims to distribute 20 million first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks. Around 9.5 million doses have been distributed to frontliners and the most vulnerable.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield said the milestone comes at a “critical time” in the pandemic. More than 326,000 Americans have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak began and there have been 18.4 million confirmed cases in total.

Meanwhile, countries in the European Union will start inoculating its citizens from the 27th December, whilst the UK began distributing the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine last week.

Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the EU. A Mater Dei nurse will be the first to receive the jab, followed by healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85.

