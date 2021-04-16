Peaky Blinders And Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory Dies After Battling Cancer

Actor Helen McCroy has passed away today after battling cancer.

The 52-year-old was known for her roles in major films like the James Bond film Skyfall, the Harry Potter franchise, TV series Peaky Blinders and the award-winning The Queen.

Her husband Damian Lewis said he was “heartbroken” to announce her death.

“I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he tweeted earlier today.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, offered her condolences to the woman who played Draco Malfoy’s mother in the franchise.