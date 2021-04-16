د . إAEDSRر . س

Peaky Blinders And Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory Dies After Battling Cancer

Actor Helen McCroy has passed away today after battling cancer.

The 52-year-old was known for her roles in major films like the James Bond film Skyfall, the Harry Potter franchise, TV series Peaky Blinders and the award-winning The Queen.

Her husband Damian Lewis said he was “heartbroken” to announce her death.

“I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he tweeted earlier today.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, offered her condolences to the woman who played Draco Malfoy’s mother in the franchise.

RIP 

