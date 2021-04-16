Peaky Blinders And Harry Potter Star Helen McCrory Dies After Battling Cancer
Actor Helen McCroy has passed away today after battling cancer.
The 52-year-old was known for her roles in major films like the James Bond film Skyfall, the Harry Potter franchise, TV series Peaky Blinders and the award-winning The Queen.
Her husband Damian Lewis said he was “heartbroken” to announce her death.
“I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he tweeted earlier today.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling, offered her condolences to the woman who played Draco Malfoy’s mother in the franchise.
I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021
RIP