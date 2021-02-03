Pete Buttigieg Praised As ‘True Problem Solver’ By U.S Vice President Kamala Harris

“He will bring people together to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure. And he will keep breaking boundaries while he’s at it. Congratulations, Mr Secretary,” Harris wrote in Facebook.

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Pete Buttigieg as “true problem-solver” as she swore him into office today as Secretary of Transportation.

This morning, I swore in Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation. Secretary Buttigieg is a true problem-solver. He…

Maltese-American statesman and ex-veteran Pete Buttigieg has indeed broke “boundaries” as the first openly gay cabinet member in U.S history.

A former Indiana mayor Buttigieg has little experience in federal government and will face hefty challenges ahead. He will be tasked in pushing President Biden’s ambitious green goals, namely the $2 trillion climate and green infrastructure plan.

He is the fifth member of President Biden’s Cabinet to be sworn in – the most diverse Cabinet in U.S history.

Vice President Kamala Harris has already made history as the first woman, Black American, and South Asian American to serve in the role.

Tag someone that needs to read this!