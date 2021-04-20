Police Officer Who Murdered George Floyd Found Guilty On All Counts

A jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of African-American man George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis officer was convicted with the killing Floyd on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter today.

Floyd, a 46-year-old man, died in May 2020 after being restrained by Chavin. Footage taken by a passerby showed the officer’s knees pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he gasped for breath before he died.

The video of Floyd, who was apprehended for trying to use counterfeit money to buy cigarettes, shocked the world and sparked global demonstrations about racism and police brutality.

This verdict is a historic moment in US history. Just a third of police officers charged with murder are convicted in the country.

Chauvin’s sentencing will take place in eight weeks. A request for bail has been revoked.

What do you make of Chavin’s verdict?