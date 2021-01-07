Robert Abela Condemns Deadly US Riots: ‘Will Of The People Must Be Respected’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned yesterday’s violent riots by Donald Trump supporters at the US Capitol which left four people dead.

“The USA must ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power so that the will of the people is respected – I’m sure that USA institutions and their system of checks & balances will show their resilience,” Abela tweeted.

The Maltese Prime Minister was one of several world leaders who publicly condemned the shocking scenes in Washington D.C, where lawmakers convened to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory.