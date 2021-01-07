Robert Abela Condemns Deadly US Riots: ‘Will Of The People Must Be Respected’
Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned yesterday’s violent riots by Donald Trump supporters at the US Capitol which left four people dead.
“The USA must ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power so that the will of the people is respected – I’m sure that USA institutions and their system of checks & balances will show their resilience,” Abela tweeted.
The Maltese Prime Minister was one of several world leaders who publicly condemned the shocking scenes in Washington D.C, where lawmakers convened to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the scenes as “disgraceful”, while both Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as distressing and called for a peaceful transition of power.
The world watched in shock last night as supporters of President Trump breached Capitol Hill where lawmakers met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Amidst the chaos, which included armed standoffs with police, a woman was shot and later died as a result of her wound.
She was later identified as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, a staunch supporter of President Trump and an Air Force veteran.
Moreover, according to Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, three more people died in “medical emergencies”.
“Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” Contee said at a news conference Wednesday night.
Police officials also seized two pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and outside the Republican National Committee. The devices were rendered safe by the FBI but investigations are ongoing.
The attempted coup brought a sudden halt to the Congressional hearing with lawmakers having to be evacuated out of the building.
It was incited in part by President Trump urging his supporters to fight against the counting of the electoral votes at a rally held in D.C. just hours earlier.
Since then, President Trump’s Twitter has been suspended and could face a permanent ban for “repeated and severe violations of our civic integrity policy” following yesterday’s violent riots.
Photo right: CNN footage