Rocket Strike At Kramatorsk Railway Station Kills Over 30 People Attempting To Evacuate Ukraine

A Russian rocket strike has left over 30 people dead and hundreds of others injured after it hit a railway station that was being used to evacuate civilians in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine.

The attack has left at least 30 people, including two children, dead and at least 100 others injured. However, first responders say the numbers of casualties are likely higher than reported.

Thousands of civilians were at the railway station, where they were hoping to evacuate to safer regions of the war-torn country, according to the region’s governor.

According to local police, the statement struck a temporary waiting room where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train.

The mayor of the city, Olexander Honcharenko, reportedly said that hospitals in the area are unable to cope with the number of people wounded in the strike, many of whom lost limbs.

Honcharenko also said that around 8,000 people a day were heading to the station to be evacuated during the last two weeks.