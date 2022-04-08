Rocket Strike At Kramatorsk Railway Station Kills Over 30 People Attempting To Evacuate Ukraine
A Russian rocket strike has left over 30 people dead and hundreds of others injured after it hit a railway station that was being used to evacuate civilians in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine.
The attack has left at least 30 people, including two children, dead and at least 100 others injured. However, first responders say the numbers of casualties are likely higher than reported.
Thousands of civilians were at the railway station, where they were hoping to evacuate to safer regions of the war-torn country, according to the region’s governor.
According to local police, the statement struck a temporary waiting room where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train.
The mayor of the city, Olexander Honcharenko, reportedly said that hospitals in the area are unable to cope with the number of people wounded in the strike, many of whom lost limbs.
Honcharenko also said that around 8,000 people a day were heading to the station to be evacuated during the last two weeks.
The Kremlin has denied Russian involvement in the strike, claiming that the Tochka-U missile used in the attack is only deployed by Ukraine’s military. However, Tochka missiles have been used by Russian forces in previous attacks.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that Putin’s forces didn’t have any attacks on Kramatorsk scheduled for the day.
Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that “Russians knew that the train station in Kramatorsk was full of civilians waiting to be evacuated. This was a deliberate slaughter. We will bring each war criminal to justice”.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola took to Twitter to condemn the strike with a similar message. “Russian missile strikes are neither fake nor lies. Those responsible for war crimes will face justice,” she said.
