Russia-Ukraine Invasion: EU Leaders, Including Robert Abela, Will Be Asked To Approve ‘Severe’ Sanctions Today

EU leaders, including Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, will be asked to approve “severe sanctions” against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise,” EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said today.

“In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market. Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with partners and allies. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and on their ability to finance the war.”

EU leaders will be presented with the package during an emergency meeting with the EU council at 8pm.

Earlier today, Abela said Malta will continue pushing for a diplomatic solution to the crisis at the meeting.

“I will continue expressing my support to and solidarity with Ukraine while condemning any aggression and threats to its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine earlier this morning, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.

Media reports state that military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been struck by missiles and that Russian troops have landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

Multiple reports also quote Ukrainian officials as warning troops from Belarus, to Ukraine’s north, are joining in the Russian attack.

Putin has warned that “a hostile anti-Russia is being created on our historic lands.”

“We have taken the decision to conduct a special military operation,” he said, insisting his goal was the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that Russia doesn’t intend to occupy the country.

He warned other nations that if they “consider interfering from the outside”, they “will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history”.

“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” he said.

