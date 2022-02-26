Russian State-Owned Media Banned From Running Ads And Monetising On Facebook

“We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world,” Nathaniel Gleicher, who is Facebook’s security policy head, said on Twitter.

This comes as Russian forces commence with their attack on the country of Ukraine, with unprecedented damage inflicted within just two days of bombing.

“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend,” he explained.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform,” he pledged.

He has also been offering help and support for anyone that might need it, by providing tips and the deployment of a tool that previously helped Afghanistan.

“Last night, we also took steps to help people in the region protect themselves online. We’ve launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profiles to provide an extra layer of privacy and security,” he said.

“We’ve previously deployed this tool elsewhere around the world to help protect people in situations that are unsafe, including Afghanistan,” he said on Twitter.

Social media can have both its positive and negative aspects, especially in such a situation, with some using it as a way to spread false information, and others in a way to spread awareness on the matter.

