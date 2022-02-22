‘Scar’ Memorial To Kuciak And Kušnírová Unveiled Four Years After Their Assassination

A memorial to commemorate the assassinated investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová was unveiled in Bratislava, Slovakia yesterday on the fourth anniversary of their deaths.

Kuciak’s parents, Jana and Jozef, and Kušnírová’s mother, Zlata were in attendance, with the latter two speaking during the commemoration ceremony.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and director of the foundation set up in her name, was also present at the ceremony and took part in a debate commemorating the anniversary of Kuciak and Kušnírová’s deaths.