Spain To Allow 16-Year-Olds To Terminate Pregnancy Without Parental Consent

Spain has just approved a bill that is set to allow 16-year-old girls to terminate their pregnancy, without the need for parental consent.

“This bill represents a new step forward for democracy,” government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez announced. 

This comes just days after it was unveiled that Spain is set to start offering the possibility of three days of paid leave per month for women suffering from menstrual pain. This is also part of the same sexual and reproductive health bill.

 

Currently, Spain allows abortion until the 14th week of pregnancy, but some are still opposed to the idea of it as is.

Therefore, doctors situated in traditionally Roman Catholic Spain will still be given the chance to sign up to a register of conscientious objectors.

The new bill is also aimed at reforming a previous abortion law which was approved by the conservative People’s Party back in 2015.

What do you make of this development? 

