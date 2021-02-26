The World This Week: Olympic Scandals, Daft Punk Quit And Trouble For Tiger Woods

February is coming to a close, and the week hasn’t been short of major stories from the international arena. There have been fresh shocks in the sex abuse scandal of two Olympic coaches, a legendary French electro duo have called it quits and a world-famous golf player escaped an unlucky end in a shocking car crash. Here are five notable stories from across the globe in Lovin Malta’s international news roundup, just in case you missed them. 1. Two disgraced Olympic gymnastics coaches have died by suicide.

Former USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert is the second disgraced Olympic coach linked to serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar to die by suicide just hours after he was charged. On Thursday, Geddert was charged with 24 counts including human trafficking, sexual assault, fraud and lying to police. Another Olympic coach Marvin Sharp died by suicide in 2015 after he was accused of molesting a 14-year-old gymnast. They both had ties with seasoned USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, who is serving a 175-year prison sentence after more than 500 women, most former gymnasts, accused him of sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment.

2. Legendary group Daft Punk has split up.

Legendary Parisian duo Daft Punk, behind some of the most popular dance-pop songs in history, have gone their separate ways after nearly three decades. The group, behind mega-hits like “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” gave no reason for their breakup. Daft Punk was known for its hipster edge while still dominating the soundwaves of clubs and radio stations around the globe. Fans will remember them for their space aesthetic, funky beats and massive mark on pop culture. 3. Golf superstar Tiger Woods in an emergency ward after a car crash in Los Angeles.

Champion golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a major car crash near LA on Tuesday. His SUV veered across two lanes of road before hitting a tree and landing on its side. The 45-year-old sustained multiple leg injuries. Woods is currently on a long road to recovery. Just a month after the fifth back surgery in his career, this incident will set his hopes to return to golf glory back considerably. 4. Iconic UK festivals Reading and Leeds will go ahead this year (and they’ve already sold out).

Organisers of Reading and Leeds Festival confirmed the August events will go ahead this year. They’ve already confirmed acts like Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher while tickets for the twin festival have already sold out. This comes as the UK released its plan to slowly move out of lockdown, with all legal limits of social contact to be removed by 21st June. Festival bosses have yet to confirm their contingency plans for social distancing measures, but it seems events are finally back on the agenda for 2021. Daft Punk reunion, anyone? 5. Four in five Oxford COVID-19 jabs have not been used in EU.

Four out of five of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered in the European Union have not been used, according to a Guardian investigation. In data extracted from its sources, 4,849,752 of the 6,134,707 doses delivered in the bloc have yet to be used. It comes as German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that there is an “acceptance problems” among Europeans being offered the jab. The AstraZeneca vaccine is only being administered to people under 65 years old, which could also be a major reason in its slow administration, with authorities failing to redirect them to younger people. This is despite the Europeans Medicines Agency approving the jab for all age groups. Are there any international stories we missed? Let us know in the comments below