The World This Week: Papal Visit To Iraq, Terrorist Attacks And News From The QAnon Shaman

We’ve entered the third month of the year ladies and gentlemen, and it’s been another intense week of news in the international arena. We’ve had some grim news with terror attacks in Somalia and Sweden, a historic papal visit to Iraq and the world’s oldest wild bird had a little chick. Here are five noteworthy stories from around the world. 1. Pope Francis has called for an end to violence in Iraq in a world first.

It’s the first-ever papal visit to Iraq. Today, Pope Francis has arrived in the Middle Eastern country and used his first address to call for an end to violence and extremism that has ripped through Iraq for years. Defying the threat of the pandemic and heightened security risks in the country, the 84-year-old made his way to address one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, deepen relations with Muslims and urged Iraqi leaders to fight corruption. 2. Dozens are dead after a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia.

A bomb attack has ripped through Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, killing 20 people and wounding at least thirty others. A huge blast caused chaos after a suicide car bomb went off outside a restaurant near Mogadishu’s port and triggered gunfire. It sent plumes of smoke into the sky and caused massive destruction in the area. It is believed that armed group al-Shabab could be the mastermind been behind the bombing, as part of its campaign to topple to the government. 3. Sweden was also hit by terror.

A 22-year-old ma with an axe attacked eight people in the southern Swedish town of Gothenburg on Wednesday, in what police are calling a suspected terrorist crime. His motive has not been established. The man was taken into custody after being shot int he leg by police. Fortunately, none of his victims have life-threatening injuries. 4. The infamous shaman that stormed U.S capitol says he regrets it.

Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman who become the face of the U.S capitol riots, said he regrets storming the Senate with “every fibre of his body”. In an interview from prison, the man, known for donning American flag face paint and a fur helmet with horns, argued that his intentions were never to attack the nation, even accusing police of ushering protestors into the building. Over 300 people have been charged with crimes connected to insurrection on January 6th. Five people died and 130 officers were injured in the attack. Chanlsey is facing up to 20 years in prison. 5. The world’s oldest wild bird has had a little chick!

The planet’s oldest known wild bird, an albatross named Wisdom, has had a chick at the age of at least 70! Wisdom, a Laysan albatross, hatched the chick earlier last month in a wildlife regime in the North Pacific Ocean. Birds like her usually live for 12 to 40 years, but Wisdom was first identified in 1956. She had her chick with her long-term partner, another albatross named Akeakamai. Congratulations! Which international news stories do you think we missed? Comment below