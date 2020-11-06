The World This Week: U.S Elections, Record-Breaking Virus Deaths And Hurricane Eta
It’s been an intense week in international news. Europe has been plagued by acts of terror, Central America is battling a force four hurricane and one African state is on the brink of a civil war. All this while the globe battles record numbers of COVID-19.
Here are five worthy stories from across the globe in Lovin Malta’s international news roundup.
1. The nail-biting U.S presidential election is still underway.
Tensions are reaching fever pitch, as the U.S Presidential election drags on and protests heat up.
The race is surprisingly close. Democratic nominee Joseph Biden is currently in the lead, with just four electoral votes needed to secure a win, and stands four million votes ahead of Donald Trump.
It’s all up to the last four battleground states to call the race: Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
As vote counting continues, Trump supporters are gearing up demonstrations, clashing with counter-protesters arguing that the election was rigged or stolen.
2. The World has hit some grim COVID-19 milestones this week.
On Thursday, 11,447 coronavirus patients lost their lives, making it the highest total one-day death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
The day also recorded a record-breaking number of cases, with the U.S registering 120,000 infections in the last 24 hours, a new global record, Europe’s second wave and nearly 50,000 cases in India. In total, 700,000 have tested positive for COVID-19, propelling us closer to 50 million milestone for virus cases.
3. Austria and France were shook with terrorist attacks.
Four people have been killed and 23 others wounded after a 20-year-old “Islamic terrorist” opened fire on citizens near a synagogue in Vienna on Monday.
The Macedonian-Austrian gunman, who was shot dead an hour after the attack began, was released early from prison in December. Jihadist group the Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the attack.
This is the second terrorist attack to rock Europe in just a week. On Monday, three were killed after a stabbing spree in a church in Nice. Earlier this month, a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to some of his pupils.
4. Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has indicated that several months of friction between the federal government and the country’s northern Tigray regional state has reached a tipping point.
There are reports of fighting and air raids after the Nobel-Peace-Prize-Winning Prime Minister accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of administering an attack on a military camp on Wednesday. Diplomats and analysts warn the action could spark a bloody civil conflict.
5. Hurricane Eta ploughs through Central America.
Storm Eta has ripped through Central America, bringing torrential rains, major landslides and flooding. It’s displaced more than 300,000 people in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala.
Across countries hit by the tropical storm, Eta is believed to have killed more than 70 people. It’s expected to continue moving north-east towards Cuba and Florida this weekend.
