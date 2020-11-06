The World This Week: U.S Elections, Record-Breaking Virus Deaths And Hurricane Eta

It’s been an intense week in international news. Europe has been plagued by acts of terror, Central America is battling a force four hurricane and one African state is on the brink of a civil war. All this while the globe battles record numbers of COVID-19.

Here are five worthy stories from across the globe in Lovin Malta’s international news roundup.

1. The nail-biting U.S presidential election is still underway.

Tensions are reaching fever pitch, as the U.S Presidential election drags on and protests heat up.

The race is surprisingly close. Democratic nominee Joseph Biden is currently in the lead, with just four electoral votes needed to secure a win, and stands four million votes ahead of Donald Trump.

It’s all up to the last four battleground states to call the race: Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

As vote counting continues, Trump supporters are gearing up demonstrations, clashing with counter-protesters arguing that the election was rigged or stolen.