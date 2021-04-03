Thousands Will Be Able to Attend This Year’s Eurovision As Part Of COVID-19 Party Trials

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will see up to 3,500 people attend in Rotterdam as part of a trial to see how to reopen venues shut during the pandemic.

It’s been over a year since Dutch people were able to drink and dance in the same closed space, but that is about to change. The Dutch government announced several trials, including the launch of a new phone app to see how large-scale events can be made safe.

In March, a “pilot party” with 3,000 people took place in a small town called Biddinghuizen. Partygoers were allowed to enjoy themselves as they would pre-pandemic, so long as they produced a negative COVID-19 test and wore tags to track their movements. The results of the study are set to be published this month.

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled as Europe grappled with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators of this year’s edition will have to produce a negative PCR test to attend, while the size of the audience will depend on the epidemiological situation at the time.

2021’s edition of Eurovision is set to be held in Rotterdam after Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won the competition in 2019. Malta’s representative Destiny’s is set to perform her song “Je Me Casse” next month. The vocal powerhouse has been touted as a favourite to win by bookies, eclipsing all other acts in semi-final odds.

