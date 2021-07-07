Three Arrested After Shooting Of High-Profile Dutch Journalist 

A high-profile Dutch journalist has been hospitalised after a shooting in Amsterdam.

Peter R. de Vries, a journalist who works on high-profile criminal investigations, was shot close to the RTL studios, where he was working, at around 7pm.

Police said three people had been arrested, including the suspected shooter, but gave no details on the possible reasons for the attack.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the shooting “shocking and incomprehensible.”

“It’s an attack on a courageous journalist and by extension an attack on the freedom of the press, which is so essential for our democracy and the rule of law,” Rutte said.