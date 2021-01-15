Total Global COVID-19 Deaths Passes Two Million Mark

Global deaths linked to COVID-19 have passed the two million mark – around a year since the pandemic first erupted in China.

The US tops the list with most deaths – at 389,000 – followed by Brazil – which has recorded over 207,000 deaths.

India and Mexico follow next with around 152,000 and 137,000 fatalities respectively.

On a European level, the UK has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths, with more than 87,000 deaths. Italy is narrowly behind with 80,000 fatalities.

Malta has recorded a total of 236 COVID-19 related deaths since the virus first appeared in Malta in March 2020.

Malta has already begun its vaccination roll-out. So far, around 9,500 have been vaccinated. This will increase to 13,200 by Monday, which is 2.57% of the population. Around 21,000 people will have been vaccinated by 24th January.

