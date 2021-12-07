UAE To Move Weekend To Saturday And Sunday From Next Year
The United Arab Emirates has announced that it will be shifting to a Monday to Friday working week as of next year in order for it to be better aligned with the international business world.
The oil-rich Gulf state currently has a Friday to Saturday weekend and has decided to align itself with the rest of the world in order to boost its economy.
The decision will affect all segments of society, including schools, and follows other measures taken recently to make its economy more appealing to foreign investors.
The working week for government entities would start on Monday and end on Friday at noon before Muslim prayers, the UAE government said in a circular today.
Friday is a holiday in many Muslim countries. The changes, the government said, would improve work-life balance for employees across the country.
The move has been described as significant by many business observers and one that is expected to contribute greatly to the country’s economic development.
