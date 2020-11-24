UK To Temporarily Lift Some COVID-19 Travel And Meeting Restrictions For Christmas

The UK will lift certain COVID-19 restrictions for a five-day period around Christmas time.

From the 23rd until 27th December, a maximum of three households will be able to meet in private homes, places of worship or outdoor public spaces to celebrate the festive holiday.

Travel restrictions will also be lifted for the week, meaning people will be able to move between countries to meet those in their bubble.

The UK has been using a three-tiered regional approach to try to curb rising COVID-19 cases without resorting to a national lockdown. It’s had one of Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 54,700 deaths.

Under those rules, the highest level of restrictions forced pubs and bars to close and discouraged travelling. The second tier barred people from meeting with anyone from outside their household indoors, while 10 pm curfews for bars and restaurants applied to all tiers, and groups were limited to six.

The three-tier approach would be reintroduced after the Christmas period.

