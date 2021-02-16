WATCH LIVE: Spectacular Scenes As Europe’s Most Active Volcano Mount Etna Erupts

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, is erupting for the second time in a week, and it’s a spectacular sight to behold.

Mount Etna, located on the East Coast of Sicily, is the largest of Italy’s volcanos, followed by Mount Vesuvius near Naples and Stromboli located on a volcanic archipelago north of Sicily.

Dark orange lava can be seen spewing out of the top of the volcano and flowing down its sides.