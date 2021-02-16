WATCH LIVE: Spectacular Scenes As Europe’s Most Active Volcano Mount Etna Erupts
Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna, is erupting for the second time in a week, and it’s a spectacular sight to behold.
Mount Etna, located on the East Coast of Sicily, is the largest of Italy’s volcanos, followed by Mount Vesuvius near Naples and Stromboli located on a volcanic archipelago north of Sicily.
Dark orange lava can be seen spewing out of the top of the volcano and flowing down its sides.
According to reports, this latest eruption hasn’t affected nearby airport of Catania, but investigations are underway to determine the safety of the situation.
Previous eruptions have destroyed cars, houses, cable cars, threatened villages and injured people, but some still choose to live nearby.
Tag someone who needs to see this!