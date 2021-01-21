WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Faces Senate For Confirmation As US’ First LGBTQ Cabinet Secretary

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg could become the US’ first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary if he makes through testimony in front of a Senate panel at 4pm.

Buttigieg, a former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, has been catapulted to the top of American political life ever since his run for the Democratic Presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

He is set to play a major role in newly-appointed President Joe Biden’s ambitious plans for infrastructure reform. He’s proposed spending $1.3 trillion in the sector, which will also focus on a transition to a clean energy economy.