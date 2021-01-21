WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Faces Senate For Confirmation As US’ First LGBTQ Cabinet Secretary
Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg could become the US’ first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary if he makes through testimony in front of a Senate panel at 4pm.
Buttigieg, a former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, has been catapulted to the top of American political life ever since his run for the Democratic Presidential nomination for the 2020 election.
He is set to play a major role in newly-appointed President Joe Biden’s ambitious plans for infrastructure reform. He’s proposed spending $1.3 trillion in the sector, which will also focus on a transition to a clean energy economy.
Buttigieg is one of the first of Biden’s nominees to face a Senate grilling, going before members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
It’s just a day after Biden was inaugurated – which Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, attended.
In an opening statement before the panel begins, Buttigieg pointed to a “bipartisan appetite for a generational opportunity to transform and improve America’s infrastructure.”
Winning the position will be the latest milestone in the rapid rise for Buttigieg. Who knows – maybe another bid for the Presidency could be on the cards in the near future.
Photo source: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America
Tag someone who loves American politics!