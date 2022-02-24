Watch: ‘Stand For Ukraine’: Ukrainians And Activists Gather In Valletta To Show Solidarity

A group of Ukrainians and activists have gathered next to the Triton fountain in Valletta carrying flags and signs, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

This comes after Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine earlier this morning, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.

The #StandForUkraine movement has now landed in Malta, as countries from all over the world join into the movement.

“Today is the day when Ukraine, our home, is going through one of the most difficult situations in its history. We are a peaceful country full of lovely people, who help each other and support each other,” a Ukrainian man told Lovin Malta.