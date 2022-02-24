Watch: ‘Stand For Ukraine’: Ukrainians And Activists Gather In Valletta To Show Solidarity
A group of Ukrainians and activists have gathered next to the Triton fountain in Valletta carrying flags and signs, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
This comes after Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine earlier this morning, attacking the country from the east and the south while also targeting major cities.
The #StandForUkraine movement has now landed in Malta, as countries from all over the world join into the movement.
“Today is the day when Ukraine, our home, is going through one of the most difficult situations in its history. We are a peaceful country full of lovely people, who help each other and support each other,” a Ukrainian man told Lovin Malta.
“During the last seven years since Russia invaded for the first time in 2014, taking away Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk, we all ended up united and super proud by how our nation stays strong against Russia’s pressure. Here we are today to show that even though we are far away, our heart belongs to our home, our friends, our family – to Ukraine,” he said.
The world has been shaken up by the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with many people seeking ways to help and show their support.
Apart from today’s gathering, another is being planned for the coming Saturday, to show support for Ukraine and all of the people that are caught in the crossfire.
“This Saturday we, Ukrainians and people who care, want to come to Valletta to support Ukraine at this tough time,” they also said.
