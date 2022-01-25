€37 Million In Unpaid VAT Owed To Maltese State By Steward Healthcare

Steward Healthcare, the company that manages three of Malta’s public hospitals, owes the Maltese government €37 million in unpaid VAT. The discovery came through a letter filed by the Tax Commissioner earlier this month, wherein it was established that the total figure – €36,534,160 in outstanding VAT – was owed to the State, having accumulated over several years, The Shift News reported.

Amid several warnings by the Inland Revenue Department, subsequently ignored, the government will have no alternative but to proceed with legal action. Steward Healthcare also has millions in outstanding payments, particularly those related to social security contributions. Pressure had been piling on the hospital’s concession for some time, following several allegations of corruption and management since it was first granted to Vitals Global Healthcare a few years ago. Even Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has said that the deal simply isn’t working. Steward Healthcare now becomes the latest example of high-profile names – and companies – not paying their taxes, following behind others who made national headlines recently. Government MP Ian Castaldi Paris had been ordered to pay roughly €300,000 over unpaid taxes late last year, with now-resigned Nationalist MP David Thake accused of similar infringements after revelations that his telecommunications company – Vanilla Telecoms – had a pending VAT bill of €270,000. Additionally, Malta’s two political party media companies – One and Net – are said to owe more than €5 million between them in unpaid VAT and have been warned to start to honour agreements to settle their dues.