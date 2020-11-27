76 Questions Konrad Mizzi Refused To Answer After Swearing To Tell The Truth

Although he ended up appearing and swearing to tell the truth, Mizzi refused to answer any question, only giving two brief statements – one to say he never took kickbacks and only wanted to help the people and another to express his shock and sadness at Caruana Galizia’s murder in October 2017.

Mizzi had earlier refused to testify, describing the inquiry as a “charade” which has deviated from its original purpose and stating he won’t “prostrate himself in front of his political assassins”, a reference to PN MPs Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, who represent the Caruana Galizia family in the public inquiry.

Konrad Mizzi refused to answer a single question this morning as he begrudgingly testified at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Who approached you to contest the general election as a Labour Party candidate?”

“How did you get involved in the energy sector?”

“Was it you who put the ElectroGas power station idea to the Labour Party?”

“Did you know Joseph Muscat before you got involved in politics?”

“What was your reaction to the Panama Papers?”

“Did Joseph Muscat ask you about the allegations?”

“How do you explain the structures mentioned in the Panama Papers?”

“Do you have any ties to 17 Black?”

“Why did 17 Black receive $200,000 from a local agent [Mario Pullicino]?”

“Do you know who Mario Pullicino is?”

“What was your letter of engagement to Nexia BT?”

“Was [setting up offshore structures] the first time you used Nexia BT’s services?”

“Did you instruct Nexia BT to set up bank accounts overseas?”

“Were you aware that Daphne Caruana Galizia was writing about this?”

“Do you know who owns Macbridge and who its beneficiary is?”

“How could you expect to get paid €150,000 from Macbridge without knowing who the owner is?”

“Do you have other foreign structures besides Hearnville and Rotorua Trust?”

“Have you closed these structures?”

“Have you ever been to Dubai?”

“Do you have a bank account in Dubai?”

“Did you declare your New Zealand trust with the tax authorities?”

“Did you ever have a bank account with Pilatus Bank?”

“Did you ever meet the bank’s owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad?”

“Had Cabinet questioned you about your offshore structure?”

“Did you take any action against Daphne Caruana Galizia and other journalists over the Panama Papers?”

“Did you ask for documents [in relation to an email that was sent to Mossack Fonseca about his company Hearnville]?”

“Have you engaged a London law firm?”

“Did you know Keith Schembri before you got involved in politics?”

“Did you take directions from Keith Schembri?”

“Was he involved in meetings with you?”

“How did both you and Keith Schembri set up Panama accounts?”

“Do you and Keith Schembri have any shared business interests?”

“What was your relationship with Keith Schembri?”

“Did you discuss Daphne Caruana Galizia’s writings with him?

“Were you part of the kitchen cabinet?”

“Did you know Yorgen Fenech or any of the other ElectroGas shareholders?”

“Did you ever report any irregularities to Cabinet?”

“Did you know Chang Chen or Ram Tumuluri?”

“What was your role in the Montenegro wind farm project?”

“What was your involvement in negotiations over the price of the wind farm?”

“Was Chang Chen present in these negotiations?”

“Did you already know Turab Musayev?”

“Were Fersa the owners of the project?”

“Who was the middleman in these negotiations?

“How often did you attend these negotiations?

“Why was the price difference around €7 million after Enemalta purchased the wind farm?”

“What were your instructions to [Enemalta chairman] Kevin Chircop about this project?”

“What was your involvement in the Vitals Global Healthcare deal?”

“Was the privatisation of hospitals your idea or the Prime Minister’s?”

“Who took the decision to transfer land in Pembroke to the db Group?”

“Why did you refuse to meet the NAO about this land transfer?”

“What was the function of Projects Malta?”

“Did you handle these projects alone or was a board involved?”

“Did you receive instructions to appoint Nexia BT?”

“How many direct orders did it issue?”

“Why did you meet Yorgen Fenech 19 times at Castille between 2013 and 2016?”

“Was Fenech your contact point for the Electrogas project?”

“Did you discuss excise duties?”

“Who was present during these meetings?”

“Did you take decisions alone or did you consult Keith Schembri or Cabinet?”

“What was [permanent secretary] Ronald Mizzi’s role in amending press statements with regards the project, such as Socar’s replies to questions by The Guardian?”

“Did you report to Cabinet regarding meetings at Qatar?”

“You told London law firm Shillings to send a letter to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Who introduced you to this law firm?”

“Keith Schembri also used this law firm. Why?”

“In a letter, Shillings described Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose son Matthew Caruana Galizia worked at the ICIJ, as someone with a clear vendetta against their client [Mizzi]. Was it you who gave the law firm information about Caruana Galizia and her son?”

“Was that your opinion of Daphne Caruana Galizia?”

“Wasn’t she correct in what she wrote about your Panama structures?”

“What political axe did Daphne Caruana Galizia have to grind against you?”

“Did you ever receive questions from Matthew Caruana Galizia?”

“What did you fear Daphne Caruana Galizia might disclose about you to the ICIJ?”

“Why did you resign as PL deputy leader?”

“Did Joseph Muscat ever ask you to get rid of your New Zealand structures?”

“What’s your current relationship with Joseph Muscat?”

“What was your role as a minister without a portfolio within the OPM?”

“Were only you, Muscat and Schembri involved in the energy sector working group and was the group set up in 2008 or later?”

“If you never received any kickbacks, why were you expelled from the Labour Party this year?”

