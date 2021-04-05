A Clean Conscience Is Important, Lynn Faure Chircop Says After Withdrawing PL Candidature

“I’m a person who likes to stop and reflect when I’m caught between two minds in taking decisions that are in the best interest of my profession and the people I represent,” she said.

Confirming that she withdrew her nomination on 23rd March, two weeks before she went public with her decision, the lawyer and former Eurovision singer said she feels uncomfortable speaking about certain issues right now but that she feels a sense of loyalty towards her socialist principles.

Lynn Faure Chircop has spoken out about her decision to withdraw her nomination as a PL candidate, saying it was due to professional reasons and changing circumstances.

“I didn’t wake up one fine day and changed my direction because I have an opinion, but because I know that the people I represent felt it was in the best interest for me to keep speaking in their name.”

“This isn’t a partisan appeal but a human one. When I’m interpreted as going against the party’s principles, I’m mature enough to give space to others, but I won’t turn my back on my principles. It’s a fundamental right that I’ve always believed in.”

“I was quoted yesterday on song lyrics I wrote 15 years ago [for her song ‘Treading on Eggshells’] which are still relevant today, because I kept doing my utmost to stay consistent with my human principles. Because I have other responsibilities, I will ensure I also serve my professional principles.”

“I don’t want anything just because I’m a woman and I don’t expect anything more than what is fair, legal and due to others. What I wrote was consistent with what I wrote in my song.”

“I urge those who are insulting me due to partisan interests to start looking at the national interest, to take a good look around you and see what’s necessary in your lives.”

“What’s important is that your conscience is clean.”

