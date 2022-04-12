ADPD’s Sandra Gauci Got More Votes Than PL MP Who Got Elected Via Gender Quota

With gender quotas limited to the two major parties, ADPD’s Sandra Gauci was left in the awkward position of being left out in the cold while a candidate who received fewer votes than her ended up in Parliament.

Gauci had received 515 votes by the time she was knocked out of the race on the 12th district, more than PL’s Davina Sammut Hili, the mayor of Floriana, who received 465.

This means that Gauci would have been elected to Parliament via gender quota at Sammut Hili’s expense had she contested the election with PL.

As it stands though, Sammut Hili will serve as an MP while Gauci will not, a fact that will surely be utilised by ADPD in a constitutional court case arguing that the electoral system is discriminatory against third parties.

“It is a system created to keep the same teams in power,” Gauci told Lovin Malta. “This is not how democracy works and is just a crutch which women needed because they lack the ability, or so whoever came up with this idea views us.”