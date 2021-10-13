Adrian Delia Challenges PL To Budget Debate On ONE After Canvasser Ċensu l-Iswed’s Endorsement
PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia has challenged the PL to send any representative to debate him over the Budget on the party’s own media house ONE.
Delia issued an impassioned post after one of his most prominent canvassers, Vincent Borg (also known as Ċensu l-Iswed), gave the Budget a ten out of ten rating during an interview on ONE.
In a statement today, Delia made it clear that he disagrees with Borg’s assessment of the Budget.
“ONE’s agenda is that of a corrupt government,” he said. “If they want to know what I think about the Budget, they can invite me onto one of their programmes for a discussion with anyone they choose.”
“The PN isn’t perfect, there’s still room for improvement and it must return to the people, but this government is hugely compromised.”
In particular, Delia criticised the government for allocating a further €20 million to the Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals, which are managed by Steward Healthcare, in its Budget.
The former leader, who has opened a court case against the Steward contract, which was originally granted to Vitals Global Healthcare, said the deal should be scrapped in its entirety.
“The government has yet to scrap the Vitals contract and stop the people of Malta from getting robbed off millions of euro every year,” Delia said. “In fact, the Budget increased this robbery by 50% to the tune of €69 million a year.”
He also criticised the government for not scrapping the Electrogas power station contract, for not tackling Malta’s air pollution problem, and for not tackling the problems some people are facing as a result of inflation.
“These people need social justice and support, not empty words and discussions,” he said. “Before it does that and returns those millions to the people, no budget can be an honest budget.”
