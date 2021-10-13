Adrian Delia Challenges PL To Budget Debate On ONE After Canvasser Ċensu l-Iswed’s Endorsement

PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia has challenged the PL to send any representative to debate him over the Budget on the party’s own media house ONE.

Delia issued an impassioned post after one of his most prominent canvassers, Vincent Borg (also known as Ċensu l-Iswed), gave the Budget a ten out of ten rating during an interview on ONE.

In a statement today, Delia made it clear that he disagrees with Borg’s assessment of the Budget.

“ONE’s agenda is that of a corrupt government,” he said. “If they want to know what I think about the Budget, they can invite me onto one of their programmes for a discussion with anyone they choose.”