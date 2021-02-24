Adrian Delia To PN Leader’s Critics: ‘I Won’t Let You Turn Bernard Grech Into A Puppet’ 

TV presenter Darren Marmara referred Delia to a recent blog by Manuel Delia which said Grech must take a stronger stance against former PN media head Pierre Portelli over his proximity with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“If you want to be part of a party, then you must at least have the prudence to support your leader.”

“It’s not up to me to judge the PN leader, it’s up to me to do my utmost to help him out, and not to accommodate and appease those who try and pull his strings. Rather, I am obliged to cut those strings,” Delia said during a recent interview on Smash TV’s 30 Minuta.

Former PN leader Adrian Delia has warned that certain people are trying to turn his successor Bernard Grech into a puppet and pledged to do his utmost to “cut his strings”.

“It’s clear there’s pressure from Manuel Delia for the PN to take action against you,” Marmara commented, asking Adrian Delia what influence he thinks the NGO Repubblika, which Manuel Delia is involved in, has on the PN.

“I can’t say what influence it has in the sense of how much Bernard Grech is taking into account what they say, but it’s evident that Grech is facing pressure by Manuel Delia and others; you can see one saying something and the others following suit one by one,” Delia responded. Those who cannot see either don’t want to see or are too blind to see.”

“I’m not ready to allow people like this to pit me against the PN leader. On the contrary, I promise my full support to the party leader. Irrespectively whether I agree with him or not, I urge him to do what he believes in and what he thinks is right.”

“If some people want to influence him when they don’t even have a voice in the PN leadership… we should never let them command or dictate the PN’s agenda.”

“I’m ready to put my name and body on the line to support the PN leader against those who think they can dictate the party’s agenda from outside.”

What do you make of Adrian Delia’s latest interview?