After ‘Ġaħan’ Messages, Repubblika Calls Protest Outside Edward Zammit Lewis’ Ministry

“Seeing as the Justice Minister doesn’t have the decency to bow out of public life of his own accord, Prime Minister Robert Abela must immediately fire him.”

“Edward Zammit Lewis’ position as a Cabinet member has become untenable,” the NGO said. “The fact that he continued rubbing shoulders with Yorgen Fenech after [Fenech] was revealed to be the owner of 17 Black makes him a person smeared by the rot that has brought our country to its knees.”

Repubblika has announced that it will hold a protest and press conference outside Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’ offices on Tuesday evening in the wake of embarrassing revelations about his chats with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

On Friday, Fenech filed a judicial complaint against PN MP Jason Azzopardi for quoting parts of his WhatsApp chats with Zammit Lewis in a parliamentary speech, arguing it was in breach of a court ban on the publication of contents from the murder suspect’s phone.

The messages, which were shared in the court application, detail conversations between Fenech and Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and August 2019.

At the time, Fenech was already known to be the owner of 17 Black but was yet to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

“I’m proud to know you,” Zammit Lewis told Fenech in a conversation in April 2019.

In a separate conversation just a few days later, Zammit Lewis refers to a humiliating incident, criticising the “political incompetence” of persons within his political circle.

“They’re all children and posers… but that is what the stupid Labour voter (Ġaħan) wants,” he said. “History will judge me.”

The conversations continued up until August with Zammit Lewis even thanking Fenech at a point for “always believing in [him]”.

“I give you a hug and wish you the best, my friend, I loved it so much,” Fenech said at the time.