After Yorgen Fenech Chats Published, Justice Minister Says He ‘Will Remain Focused On His Portfolio’

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has played down the implications of his chats with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech after they were published by author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri last night.

Asked by Lovin Malta whether he has any response to the publication of the chats, Zammit Lewis said that he already reacted weeks ago and that he remains focused on the portfolio that has been entrusted to him.

When the existence of the chats was first revealed last year, Zammit Lewis described Fenech as an “acquaintance” who he got to know during his tenure as Tourism Minister because the businessman was a leading operator in the industry.

However, after Lovin Malta revealed that the contents of the chats indicated a much closer bond between the two men, Zammit Lewis described his relationship with Fenech as a “friendship”.

“I can also state with a firm conviction that I have always acted with integrity throughout my political career,” he told MaltaToday last August. “No friendship has ever affected my performance as part of the legislative or the executive.”

“I am sure that you very well know that criminal proceedings are the sole responsibility of the Courts of Justice, separate and distinct from the government.”